General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Are my critics known security experts as they claim? - Kan-Dapaah asks

National Security Minister-designate, Albert Kan-Dapaah

The National Security Minister-designate, Albert Kan-Dapaah has slammed critics who have described him as inefficient and unqualified for his position as National Security Minister.



Responding to a question on his response to the suggestion that he has failed as a minister considering the militarization of the country, the poor management of the kidnapped Takoradi girls, the killing of Ahmed Suale, abuse of journalists, and other crime-related activities, the nominee said his critics are entitled to the opinions.



He stated that because we live in a democratic society, every person has an opinion.



He said, "the beauty of democracy is such that people are entitled to their views but with all due respect, all the names that you’ve mentioned; they say they are security experts. As within the security community, what makes them experts? The security experts are known…One of the people you are talking [about] has today published that Kan-Dapaah should not be given the nod. He [Kan-Dapaah] is not being able to solve the kidnapping of the three Takoradi girls. That is unfair. He should know how we managed to get the suspects. They have gone through the court process. The court will rule on the matter. I don’t know-how will go but I have been following. Why don’t you wait for the ruling to come out before making these comments?”



Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, the MP for Tamale North specifically mentioned the names of some security experts who are fierce critics of the minister and asked what his view was over the assessment of his performance.



The nominee in his response said criticism is an unpaid consultancy and people should only accept useful criticism.



According to him, the things written about him were neither here nor there.



He concluded by stating that he has his own style for his work and if his critics don’t like it, that is their problem.