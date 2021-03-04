General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Architect of National Cathedral Sir David Adjaye openly declares gay ties

Sir David Adjaye is lead architect of the Ghana National Cathedral

Architect of the National Cathedral of Ghana which is a planned interdenominational Christian cathedral being built in Accra, Sir David Adjaye has declared support for LGBTQ rights in Ghana, urging President Akufo-Addo to do all he can to make it legal, MyNewsGh.com has filed.



While many people might have declared support for gay rights without a fuss, that of David Adjaye will stir controversy with Ghanaians as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had said during the laying of the foundation stone for the national cathedral that it is a holy promise to God and being built to honour God.



The president was joined by leadership of major Christian congregations, government officials, traditional authorities and citizens majority of whom are opposed to gay rights.



Indeed, a key talking point about the event was the importation of a stone from Jerusalem which the president dropped into the first digging at the site.



The “holy stone” will symbolize the sacredness of the land earmarked for the project as Christians regard Jerusalem to be the most sacred site in the world.



The celebrated architect whose design for the cathedral was unveiled by President Nana Akufo-Addo in March 2018 joined a list of top United Kingdom Celebrities piling pressure on President Akufo-Addo to legalize homosexuality in Ghana.



Many Ghanaians will be shocked by the irony of the demand as the architect of the National Cathedral of Jesus Christ is now openly advocating for Gay Rights while they (the larger Ghanaian population) are also presumably opposed to gay rights in the name of God and religion.



In the letter sighted by MyNewsGh.com signed by among others David Adjaye and addressed to the Ghanaian government and the gay community in Ghana to encourage them and to solidarize with them, Sir David Adjaye along with other UK “Ghanaians”, said:



“We have watched with profound concern as you (gays) have had to question the safety of your vital work at the LGBT+ Rights Ghana Centre in Accra, and feared for your personal wellbeing and security. It is unacceptable to us that you feel unsafe,” the letter addressed to Ghana’s LGBT community said.



The group called Akufo-Addo and the government to ensure gay rights are respected and any and all forms of attacks on gays are ceased.



“As prominent and powerful advocates for this great country, we are beseeching His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and political/cultural leaders to create a pathway for allyship, protection and support. We petition for inclusivity which will make the nation even greater and even stronger,” the UK celebrities wrote.





We have signed a letter calling on His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, to reach out to LGBTQ leaders "to create a pathway for allyship, protection and support."



