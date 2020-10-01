General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Architect of Ghana's National Cathedral, David Adjaye wins international award

Sir David Adjaye has won an award from The Royal Institute of British Architects

The Architect who designed Ghana’s National Cathedral, Sir David Adjaye has received a prestigious award from The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).



RIBA announced today that Sir David Adjaye will be the recipient of the 2021 Royal Gold Medal, a much coveted prize in the field of Architecture.



According to RIBA, the prize is given “to a person or group of people who have had a significant influence either directly or indirectly on the advancement of architecture.”



Sir David Adjaye has had over 25 years in the field of Architecture. He has earned international respect and honour for his breathtaking works.



His firm, the Adjaye Associates, founded in 2000, has carried out impressive works around the globe earning him some of the most prestigious awards.



He is famed for designing the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, in Washington, DC (2016).



“It was my absolute pleasure and honor to chair the committee and be involved in selecting Sir David Adjaye as the 2021 Royal Gold Medalist. At every scale, from private homes to major arts centers, one senses David Adjaye’s careful consideration of the creative and enriching power of architecture.



His work is local and specific and at the same time global and inclusive. Blending history, art, and science he creates highly crafted and engaging environments that balance contrasting themes and inspire us all.



I believe his both practicing and teaching in schools of architecture has significantly enriched his work. His artistic and social vision has created public projects that perfectly demonstrate the civic potential of architecture – fostering empathy, identity, and pride. David’s contribution to architecture and design globally is already astounding, and I am excited that we have so much more of it to look forward to,” the chair of the award committee noted.





