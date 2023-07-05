Architect Sir David Adjaye rejects claims of sexual misconduct against 3 women

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned architect Sir David Adjaye, who was recently awarded the 2021 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Gold Medal, has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct made by three former female employees.



While acknowledging that he had entered into relationships with these women, Adjaye vehemently denied any claims of sexual assault or harassment.



In a statement given to the Financial Times, Adjaye expressed deep remorse for blurring the boundaries between his personal and professional lives and engaging in these relationships.



He admitted to feeling ashamed and vowed to seek immediate professional help to learn from his mistakes and prevent their recurrence.



Adjaye emphasized that all the relationships were entirely consensual, refuting any allegations of assault or harassment.



However, the architect acknowledged the distress caused and the negative impact on the careers and financial situations of the women involved.



The allegations, which were detailed in the Financial Times article, include claims of sexual assault and harassment that reportedly occurred at an airport in Johannesburg and at London's Royal Academy of Arts.



Adjaye's legal representative issued a response categorically denying all allegations of sexual misconduct, abuse, or criminal wrongdoing. The lawyer expressed that these claims were not only untrue but also deeply distressing for Adjaye and his family, contradicting the principles he upholds.



The report also mentioned the dismissal of two women from Adjaye's Accra office, who alleged they were coerced into engaging in sexual activity with him. Adjaye vehemently denies these allegations.



The Financial Times article also raised concerns about Adjaye's alleged controlling behavior towards a female employee in London, including comments about appearance and disparaging remarks towards dark-skinned black women.



Adjaye's lawyer responded to this incident by stating that he had kissed the woman at the Royal Academy but strongly denies her version of events.



The lawyer referred to communications from that period, indicating that the interactions between Adjaye and the woman were consensual. They rejected any claims of abusive or controlling behavior.



YNA/OGB