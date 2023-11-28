Archibald Korletey vows to prioritise roads, education for Shai Osudoku Constituency

Politics of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye

One of the four aspiring parliamentary candidates for the Shai Osudoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Archibald Tawiah Korletey has set his priority areas to pursue should he get the nod to represent the people in parliament in 2025.



Popularly called Political Asafoatse in the constituency, Mr. Korletey has earlier contested as a party chairman and on two occasions as a parliamentary candidate (PC).



Enumerating his parliamentary vision in an interview, Mr. Korletey said despite the legislative role of the MP, he would nevertheless use his influence to attract investment opportunities and other developments to the constituency.



With the bad road network standing out as a major concern for the people, he vowed to prioritize addressing such concerns if given the mandate.



"You use your links (as an MP) to be able to draw in development to your constituency and I'll use my links to develop my constituency by looking at the road network which is very bad", he said.



He was particularly worried about the situation in Osudoku which does not have an inch of bitumen on any of their roads.



Aside from issues of infrastructure, the aspiring PC identified education as another priority he would tackle.



Shai Osudoku being agrarian, said farmers under his tenure would be encouraged to pursue large-scale farming and not just peasant farming which the majority of them are currently engaged in.



A lawyer and an ADR practitioner, the parliamentary candidate aspirant is urging the delegates to give him the mandate to represent the party in the constituency and ultimately in the august house of Parliament, adding that he has a track record.



I'm encouraging them to vote for me massively this time to represent them, I'm not experimental, I've been in the party fold since 2002", he appealed to the people in his constituency.



Asked what gives him the confidence to succeed this time, he boldly answered:

"Delegates are delegates all the time and it's about how you endear yourself to them and that's the hope I have that with that kind of character and my charismatic nature, they're going to give me the nod to be elected as the candidate".