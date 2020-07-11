General News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Archbishop Porter Girls, Nsein SHS record nine coronavirus cases - Health Director

Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School is one of 5 schools in region with confirmed cases

Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School in the Western Region has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus, according to the Western Regional Director of Health, Dr. Jacob Mahama.



The female second cycle institution is only one of five institutions in the region to have students test positive for the virus.



According to Dr. Jacob Mahama, Nsein SHS in the Nzema East Municipality has recorded as many as eight cases.



Other schools in the enclave with reported cases are Ahantaman Girls SHS, Diabene SHS and Adiembra SHS.



He said other test results of some suspected cases in Archbishop Porter girls are yet to be released.



“Western Region has recorded some COVID-19 cases. About five schools, each has one case but Nsein SHS in Axim has eight cases. Archbishop Porter Girls too we had one case but there are other cases which results haven’t come yet,” Dr. Mahama told Citi News.



Meanwhile, in the Greater Accra Region, the Deputy Minister of Education, in charge of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum over the past week confirmed that six students at the Accra Girls Senior High School tested positive adding that a teacher at the school together with his wife had also tested positive for the virus.



He again confirmed that two other students from Odorgonor SHS have also tested positive for the virus while three students at the Konongo Wesley SHS in the Ashanti Region have also tested positive.



In the Central Region, the Mfantsipim School recorded two confirmed cases, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum told the media.



In all, about 15 final year second cycle students have tested positive for the virus barely a month after reopening.



Government, on the other hand, has given indications that it is working relentlessly to protect students.













