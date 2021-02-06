General News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle shares coronavirus experience after testing positive

play videoThe Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle is recovering from coronavirus

Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle has disclosed that he is recovering from coronavirus after testing positive.



This was made known in a Facebook post shared by a user named, Teresa Cross Codjoe on Saturday, February 6, 2021.



The Archbishop who is captured sharing his health status in a video message said he is currently recovering at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Kwabenya.



“Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle, who is recovering from COVID-19 speaks to us from the Hospital. Let us be vigilant. We shall surely overcome this too! This too shall pass! Jesus is Lord! #JILaM,” the Facebook post captioned.



The Archbishop in a video message said, “I just thought of sending this video message out to those of you who are my loved ones to at least let you know... I’ve survived it for five days and therefore I encourage anybody who is afflicted not to be afraid because, yes; COVID is real, but healing is equally real if we do our best.”



He advised all to adopt what he calls the three P’s which are "Prayer, Protocols and Prayer." to curb the spread of the virus.



The Archbishop however urged citizens to keep supporting health personnel and doctors at the forefront of Ghana’s coronavirus response with prayer.



Watch the video below



