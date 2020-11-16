General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams' fervent prayer during Naana Jane's visit

play videoArchbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has prayed that the almighty God himself determines the outcome of the December 7 general elections in Ghana.



He buttressed his point with Proverbs 16:33 where the Bible states that “The lot is cast into the lap, but it's every decision is from the Lord.”



Speaking in his church on Sunday, November 15, when Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visited his church together with some NDC big-wigs, Archbishop Duncan-Williams proclaimed: “under the auspices of heaven, by executive order, that you will determine the outcome of this election. That heaven will determine the winner. Let your council determine the winner, not what we want but what you want, not what we will but what you will, not what any of the parties want but what is good for Ghana and we submit it to you father, in the name of Jesus.”



Using the NDC running mate as a point of contact to pray for all the political parties going into the December 7 general elections, the man of God prayed that God should preserve all the candidates and their families deliver them from every wind of death.



“Our security forces, the army, the police, in the name of Jesus, the Electoral Commission staff, we pray that we will not lose anybody to this Coronavirus and the virus will not spread and will not increase after and during the elections, we bid it in the name of Jesus.”



Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams later commanded the novel Coronavirus not to proceed further over the country especially during this season of campaigns and elections.



He prayed for the virus to lose its power over the country’s borders, airways, land and the entire citizenry of Ghana as well as the politicians.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams further commanded the novel Coronavirus to go back to where it came from and prayed for divine protection for every citizen of Ghana.



He later asked God to show the country mercy.



Watch Duncan-Williams's fervent prayer below.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.