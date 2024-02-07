Archbishop Akwasi Asare Bediako teams up with all Churches in Kumasi to pray for Ghana

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

"Evangelism For Kingdom Living," a dedicated religious organization in Ghana, is working closely with Christian Church leaders in Kumasi and the entire Ashanti Region to organize a Mega Crusade for the benefit of Ghana.



The event, titled "DRY BONES BACK TO LIFE," will be hosted by Archbishop Akwasi Asare Bediako, the founder of Resurrection Power, Living Bread Ministry, and Evangelism For Kingdom Living.



The focus of the Kumasi Edition is to pray for peaceful elections in Ghana and around the world.



It’s happening from March 6th to 8th, 2024, at Heroes Park Kumasi Sports Stadium.



Starting at 5pm each evening, the crusade will feature renowned gospel music ministers and speakers including Elder Mireku, MOGmusic, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Piesie Esther, Evangelist Kofi Job, Apostle Yaw Adjei-Kwarteng, Dr. Michael Boadi, Jak Alolome, Hanna Marfo and more.



To ensure easy participation, buses will be provided for transportation, promising attendees a spiritually enriching experience and blessings.