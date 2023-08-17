Araba Tagoe laid down her life for the NDC in many ways - John Mahama mourns

General News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Former president John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the death of Araba Tagoe, a prominent figure within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mahama described her as friend and activist of the party who laid down her life for the NDC multiple times.



A post on his social media handle stated in part: "Lordina and I are saddened by the news of the death of Aunty Araba Tagoe, a dear friend, an activist of the NDC, and member of the national executive committee of our party.



"Araba laid down her life for the NDC in many ways, and the party will surely miss her."



He also confirmed that she was battling an illness which unfortunately she couldn't survive leading to her demise. The former president sent condolences to the family of the late party stalwart.



Araba Tagoe was an influential member of the NDC and notably held the position of Women’s Organiser within the party's Western Region.



Her dedication to the NDC and her role as Women’s Organiser reflected her commitment to advocating for women's rights and their active participation in the political landscape.



Condolence message from the Mahamas



Araba had been unwell for a short while, and we had all hoped for a full recovery. Unfortunately that didn’t happen.



We mourn and extend our deepest sympathies to her family, her son, the Central and Western Region Caucuses of the party and the entire NDC party.



May her soul rest in perfect peace.







