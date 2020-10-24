Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aqua Safari security guard shot dead ‘accidentally’ by police officer

The body of Stephen Adu has since been sent to Accra Police Hospital for further autopsy

A security guard on duty at the Aqua Safari Resort has been shot dead after a police officers gun was “accidently” discharged, Citi News has reported.



The officer, according to Citi News, who has since been detained by the police reported himself following the incident which occurred on October 21, 2020.



According to a police memo, the officer in detention, Lance Corporal Philip Addo of the Akropong Divisional Police Command was said to have been on a night patrol duty at the resort.



It is alleged Lance Corporal Addo reported to duty at the main entrance of the resort and observed the presence of the now deceased 30-year-old security guard, Stephen Adu who was asleep nearby.



Addo narrated to the police that in his attempt to wake Stephen Adu from his sleep, his AK 47 service rifle “accidently discharged” which resulted in wounding the security guard.



Following the incident, Stephen Adu was rushed to Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong-Akuapim but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The Police in the area however visited the crime scene at the Aqua Safari Resort and recovered three empty shells from the scene.



Upon examination of the deceased’s body at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, examiners witnessed gunshot wounds in the neck and back left shoulder of Stephen Adu.



The body of Stephen Adu has since been sent to Accra Police Hospital for further autopsy to be conducted while the suspect, Philip Addo is currently in police custody.



The management of the Aqua Safari Resort is yet to officially respond to the incident as at the time of filing this report.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.