Aps Amponsah-Frimpong Esq, Aps Owiredu, others to grace CAC Taifa Area Power Conference 2023

Religion of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: Ernest Kofi Otuei Fianko, Contributor

As part of efforts to build a vibrant and Christ-centered Youth Ministry, the Taifa Area Youth Ministry of Christ Apostolic Church International (C.A.C) is set to host the third edition of its Annual Power Conference.



This year’s conference is targeted at empowering the youth wing of the church in the Taifa Area to be at the forefront of disciple-making; an agenda of the mother church for the year 2023.



The theme for the Power Conference 2023 is ‘You Are the Light of The World (Matt 5:14)’; and will set the Youth on fire to take on the soul -winning mandate of the church to another level, especially in an age where social vices, desperation, wayward lifestyles among others are on the increase.



It is strongly believed without any shadow of a doubt that it is only Jesus Christ who has answers to every situation and has the sole power to save mankind. There is therefore the need to cultivate the habit of making Christ known among societies, communities, cities and nations.



Power Conference 2023 is scheduled for Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 4pm prompt at the Christ Apostolic Church International, Taifa Central church auditorium.



The Guest speaker for this year’s Power Conference is the newly elected Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International, Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong Esq.



To also grace the program will be the Taifa Area Head Pastor, Apostle Emmanuel Kofi Owiredu, Area Youth Pastor, Rev. Godwin Agbenyegah Kporble, Circuit Pastors in the Area, Area Good Women Ministry Management, Taifa Area Leaders, National CASA Coordinator, Accra North Territorial and National Youth Management members, Presiding Elders in the Taifa Area are also expected to be in attendance to grace the occasion.







This year’s Conference promises to charge the youth for a deeper knowledge of the word of God and greater impartation from God through our Guest Speaker and all the great men of God that will be present that night.



Indeed, there will surely be a massive manifestation of the Apostolic Fire, so you cannot afford to miss out.



Your anticipated arrival at Power Conference 2023 is highly appreciated. For more information contact our social media platform; Facebook: CACI Taifa Area Youth.