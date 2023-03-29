Approving ministers: Some MPs were given money but I can’t say it was a bribe – Gomoa East MP

Politics of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa East, Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, in the Central region has said the directive from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the minority to vote against government’s ministerial nominee probably came late.



The Gomoa East MP’s comments follow the recent approval of government’s ministerial nominees by some Minority members.



According to the Gomoa East MP, the directive came at a time some of his colleagues may have advanced their steps with the Majority side and, so, it was a bit late to withdraw.



The Gomoa East MP who was speaking to Nana Otu Darko on CTV’s Dwa Br3 Mu, 29 March 2023, said: “The old people in Parliament were engaged long ago before we came. So by the time we came and the party was whipping us, whipping us seriously, issuing directives to everybody; do this, we’ll vote against; by then some of our people, the way they were already married [to the Majority], it was going to be difficult for them to come back.



“I told one of the guys that the way we come for meetings and we’re directed to vote against the Ministers, and nobody was questioning them or anything, I’m afraid, I’m afraid to the extent that some have already taken certain steps and it would be difficult to withdraw.”



On whether or not the Minority was bribed into endorsing government’s nominees, the MP noted that he could not expressly say that was the case.



He explained that: “So if they say some took bribe, I can’t really say it was a bribe but some people were given money, but they were given money based on the relationship they had with the other side.



“Me, nobody brought me some.”



He added that: “It [the directive to vote against the ministerial nominees] came late.”