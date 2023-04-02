Approval of new taxes: I did nothing wrong - Alban Bagbin defends ruling

General News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has admitted to doing no wrong by including the injured MP for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferu in the headcounts that were carried out on the floor of parliament on March 31.



According to him, nothing untoward was done in the passage and ruling of the new revenue bills which were laid before the House despite the drama and long hours that unfolded.



“Members who are incapacitated shall upon reporting their incapacity to the Speaker through the Clerk be recorded. We have some of our members that are incapacitated and what I did was to ask the Whips to go and physically see them to assess their incapacitation and whether they are of sound mind,” Speaker Alban Bagbin explained.



Mohammed Hardi Tuferu was involved in an accident on his way to take part in a vote on the new tax bills laid before parliament.



Although the MP needed medical attention, he was assisted by his colleagues to take part in a vote on the new tax bills laid before parliament before being rushed to the hospital.



The MP was then transported to the House in an ambulance with Whips on both sides to clarify the situation to which the MP's vote was added to the count.



The results of the headcount votes showed that 136 MPs, representing the Minority caucus voted against the bill whereas 137 Majority caucus MPs voted to approve the new tax bills.



Meanwhile, the Speaker has reiterated that nothing unanticipated or unforeseen happened in the passage of the new tax laws regardless of the absence of one of the Majority side MPs, Mohammed Hardi Tuferudue to an accident.



SS/MA



