Approval of Ministers: Fifi Kwetey commends Sam George for abiding by party directive

Politics of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has been commended by the General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Fifi Kwetey for sticking to the party’s directive to vote against President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.



Over 30 minority MPs defied the party to vote in support of the approval of the nominees to the disappointment of party members.



The move according to the party was to compel President Akufo-Addo to cut down on the size of his government.



Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George took to social media to express his frustration over the turn of events.



“I feel let down by the fact that in those hallowed Chambers of Parliament, I hold the unfortunate singular record of being the only victim of Bryan Acheampong’s brutality and machinations at the National Security Ministry. The scars of Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election are still very fresh on my mind and even though as a Christian I have told myself to forgive, it is hard to forget. How could my Colleagues, some of whom marched with me to the Police HQ to demand justice, vote for the man who caused me such pain? Where is the sense of camaraderie? Are we not Comrades in the struggle again? Would I feel safe to leave my drink or food with any of them again? These thoughts have haunted me since Friday.”



“On the other hand, I am part of the Caucus that has let down and stabbed right in the heart our base and supporters. How do I explain to my Constituents? How do I respond to the several calls from the Constituency asking me why? What explanation can I give? What excuse could ever be fitting? A majority of the Caucus may have voted against the nominees but the dent of the few who for whatever considerations voted otherwise is collective. We are all an endangered species now. It is not a thing of pride nor prestige at this time to call yourself an NDC MP. How did we sink so low from the heroes and heroines of January 6th 2021? How do we fix this conundrum we find ourselves in? How do we rise together again as one unit as we did the night we elected the Speaker? I am struggling to find answers so you see why I have been quiet?”



Sam George called for a collective effort from the minority caucus to win back the love of the rank and file of the party.



“We need to regroup as quickly as possible and have a proper introspection as individuals and as a collective. We owe it to the base and Leadership of our Party. We owe it to our presumptive Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama. We owe it to our own legacies. It would demand us being less emotional and more logical and strategic in our thinking and approach going forward. It would be an arduous task to win back the love of our base and trust of Leadership but it is a task we must undertake. We have no options but to dig in deep and make the next 18 months count for our Party.”



The above social media post by the MP generated mixed reactions from party members and commentators alike. Allegations of monetary inducements were also made against some unnamed minority MPs compelling those who had evidence of adhering to the party directive to make it public.



General Secretary of the Party Fifi Kwetey also adopted an unconventional way of clearing MPs he believes stood by the party on his Whatsapp Status. The latest to feature on the status of the former Ketu South MP is Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George



“Thank you Hon. Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, for not betraying the cause”



Meanwhile the Ningo-Prampram MP has today gone through vetting successfully and picked number one spot on the ballot. Sam George is once again locking horns with failed Greater NDC regional chairman aspirant Michael Tetteh Kwetey whom he defeated at the last primaries.