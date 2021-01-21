You are here: HomeNews2021 01 21Article 1159957

Politics of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Appointments and Business Committees to begin work pending review of Standing Orders

The Selection Committee of Parliament has proposed some 26 persons and 20 to constitute the Appointments Committee and Business Committee respectively to commence work towards aiding the House and government to fulfil their obligations, pending review of the Standing Orders.

The Appointments Committee, if debated on the Floor of Parliament and approved, will have Joe Osei-Owusu the First Deputy Speaker as its chairperson and supported by the Deputy Majority group leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The Business Committee which would have 20 members, 10 each for Majority and Minority, would be chaired by Majority Group Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu. His Deputy would be Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The Appointments Committee is made of up of 13 members each for both Majority and Minority sides of the House. The members of the committee include:

Joe Osei-Owusu (Committee Chairperson)

Alexander Afenyo-Markin (Vice chairperson)

John Ntim Fordjour

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Patrick Yaw Boamah

Dr. Matthew O. Prempeh

Henry Quartey

Bryan Acheampong

Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful

Patricia Appiagyei

Osei Bonsu Amoah

Alhassan Tampoli Sulemana

John Ampoyuah Kumah

Haruna Iddrisu (Ranking member)

M. Mubarak-Muntaka (Deputy Ranking Member)

Mahama Ayariga

Sampson Ahi

Eric Opoku

Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare

James Agalga

Edwin N. L. Vanderpuye

Samuel O. Ablakwa

Alhassan Suhuyini

Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu

Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahim

Gizella Tetteh Agbotui

The Business committee members include:

Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu (Committee Chairperson)

Alexander Afenyo-Markin (Vice Chairperson)

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Moses Anim

Mavis Hawa Koomson

Alex Tetteh Domobuah

Joseph Cudjoe

Mavis Nkansah Boadu

Habib Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu (Ranking member)

James Klutse Avedzi (Deputy Ranking Member)

M. Mubarak-Muntaka

Ahmed Ibrahim

Dela Sowah

Abdul-Rashid H. Pelpuo

Joycelin Tetteh

Eric Afful

Dr. Zenator Rawlings

Adama Ramadan

