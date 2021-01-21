Appointments and Business Committees to begin work pending review of Standing Orders

Politics of Thursday, 21 January 2021
Source: angelonline.com.gh
The Selection Committee of Parliament has proposed some 26 persons and 20 to constitute the Appointments Committee and Business Committee respectively to commence work towards aiding the House and government to fulfil their obligations, pending review of the Standing Orders.
The Appointments Committee, if debated on the Floor of Parliament and approved, will have Joe Osei-Owusu the First Deputy Speaker as its chairperson and supported by the Deputy Majority group leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.
The Business Committee which would have 20 members, 10 each for Majority and Minority, would be chaired by Majority Group Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu. His Deputy would be Alexander Afenyo-Markin.
The Appointments Committee is made of up of 13 members each for both Majority and Minority sides of the House. The members of the committee include:
Joe Osei-Owusu (Committee Chairperson)
Alexander Afenyo-Markin (Vice chairperson)
John Ntim Fordjour
Frank Annoh-Dompreh
Patrick Yaw Boamah
Dr. Matthew O. Prempeh
Henry Quartey
Bryan Acheampong
Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful
Patricia Appiagyei
Osei Bonsu Amoah
Alhassan Tampoli Sulemana
John Ampoyuah Kumah
Haruna Iddrisu (Ranking member)
M. Mubarak-Muntaka (Deputy Ranking Member)
Mahama Ayariga
Sampson Ahi
Eric Opoku
Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare
James Agalga
Edwin N. L. Vanderpuye
Samuel O. Ablakwa
Alhassan Suhuyini
Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu
Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahim
Gizella Tetteh Agbotui
The Business committee members include:
Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu (Committee Chairperson)
Alexander Afenyo-Markin (Vice Chairperson)
Frank Annoh-Dompreh
Lydia Seyram Alhassan
Moses Anim
Mavis Hawa Koomson
Alex Tetteh Domobuah
Joseph Cudjoe
Mavis Nkansah Boadu
Habib Iddrisu
Haruna Iddrisu (Ranking member)
James Klutse Avedzi (Deputy Ranking Member)
M. Mubarak-Muntaka
Ahmed Ibrahim
Dela Sowah
Abdul-Rashid H. Pelpuo
Joycelin Tetteh
Eric Afful
Dr. Zenator Rawlings
Adama Ramadan