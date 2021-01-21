Politics of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Appointments and Business Committees to begin work pending review of Standing Orders

Parliament of Ghana

The Selection Committee of Parliament has proposed some 26 persons and 20 to constitute the Appointments Committee and Business Committee respectively to commence work towards aiding the House and government to fulfil their obligations, pending review of the Standing Orders.



The Appointments Committee, if debated on the Floor of Parliament and approved, will have Joe Osei-Owusu the First Deputy Speaker as its chairperson and supported by the Deputy Majority group leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.



The Business Committee which would have 20 members, 10 each for Majority and Minority, would be chaired by Majority Group Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu. His Deputy would be Alexander Afenyo-Markin.



The Appointments Committee is made of up of 13 members each for both Majority and Minority sides of the House. The members of the committee include:



Joe Osei-Owusu (Committee Chairperson)



Alexander Afenyo-Markin (Vice chairperson)



John Ntim Fordjour



Frank Annoh-Dompreh



Patrick Yaw Boamah



Dr. Matthew O. Prempeh



Henry Quartey



Bryan Acheampong



Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful



Patricia Appiagyei



Osei Bonsu Amoah



Alhassan Tampoli Sulemana



John Ampoyuah Kumah



Haruna Iddrisu (Ranking member)



M. Mubarak-Muntaka (Deputy Ranking Member)



Mahama Ayariga



Sampson Ahi



Eric Opoku



Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare



James Agalga



Edwin N. L. Vanderpuye



Samuel O. Ablakwa



Alhassan Suhuyini



Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu



Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahim



Gizella Tetteh Agbotui



The Business committee members include:



Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu (Committee Chairperson)



Alexander Afenyo-Markin (Vice Chairperson)



Frank Annoh-Dompreh



Lydia Seyram Alhassan



Moses Anim



Mavis Hawa Koomson



Alex Tetteh Domobuah



Joseph Cudjoe



Mavis Nkansah Boadu



Habib Iddrisu



Haruna Iddrisu (Ranking member)



James Klutse Avedzi (Deputy Ranking Member)



M. Mubarak-Muntaka



Ahmed Ibrahim



Dela Sowah



Abdul-Rashid H. Pelpuo



Joycelin Tetteh



Eric Afful



Dr. Zenator Rawlings



Adama Ramadan