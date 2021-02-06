General News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Ghana Crusader

Appointments Committee to be dissolved after new Standing Orders approved - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Parliament’s Appointments Committee may be dissolved to make way for the reconstitution of a new one if the House approves the new Standing Orders.



The Majority Leader, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu who made this known to the House Friday, February 6, 2020, also noted that the Appointments Committee will meanwhile start vetting President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for the various ministries on Wednesday, February 10.



“For the avoidance of doubt, it is important to state that there is going to be a new confederation for the Appointments Committee if we come to adopt the new standing orders”, he stated.



Adding that, as things stand currently, “the Committee in its current nature and structure will then sit on Wednesday to begin the vetting process of nominees,”



The committee will meanwhile begin their vetting with the health minister-designate as his work is critical to the stability of the state as far as the novel Coronavirus is concerned.