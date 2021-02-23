General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Appointments Committee takes 5 minutes recess to deliberate on vetting of minister-designate

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee is on recess to deliberate on whether to vet the nominee

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has gone on a 5-minute recess to deliberate on whether or not to vet the minister-designate for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe.



The Committee has had to take the decision after the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu raised a concern about the conspicuous non-existence of such a ministry in the Executive Instrument sent to the House by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Both sides of the House on the Committee are seeking to come to a consensus on the subject before they continue the vetting of the nominee, who is also the Member of Parliament for Effia constituency.



