General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Appointments Committee takes 5 minutes recess to deliberate on vetting of minister-designate

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee is on recess to deliberate on whether to vet the nominee play videoParliament's Public Accounts Committee is on recess to deliberate on whether to vet the nominee

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has gone on a 5-minute recess to deliberate on whether or not to vet the minister-designate for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe.

The Committee has had to take the decision after the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu raised a concern about the conspicuous non-existence of such a ministry in the Executive Instrument sent to the House by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Both sides of the House on the Committee are seeking to come to a consensus on the subject before they continue the vetting of the nominee, who is also the Member of Parliament for Effia constituency.

