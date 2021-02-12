Politics of Friday, 12 February 2021

Appointment of EC Chair should be subjected to parliamentary approval - Majority Leader

Minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

The Minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu says it would be important for the appointment of the Electoral Commissioner to be subjected to parliamentary approval.



He said this should be done by two-thirds of the membership of the House.



He argues that when this is done, it would force the President to be more consultative in appointing a commissioner for the electoral body.



He made the assertions when he appeared before the vetting committee of Parliament.



He said commissioners in recent times are undermined due to mistrust.



He noted both parties are guilty of this as the NDC is currently undermining the EC just as the NPP did against Charlotte Osei.



The Majority Leader said there should be a way for us to depart from these attacks since it would not help the country.



