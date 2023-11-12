Appointment of 3 new Supreme Court judges needless - Amaliba

General News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Constitutional and human rights activist, Mr Abraham Amaliba, has criticised the appointment of three additional judges to the Supreme Court, describing it as needless and a wasteful allocation of scarce resources.



He argued that while there is no specific limit to the number of judges that can be appointed by the president, maintaining the current number at the apex court, which is 13, should be sufficient.



The state can do with 10 and now that there is 13 it should be maintained, he said.



Mr Amaliba expressed concern about the increasing size of the Supreme Court, especially at a time when the country is relying on an International Monetary Fund bailout.



He emphasised that the current number of judges should be maintained, as adding three more would be unnecessary and an additional financial burden on the state.



The former Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) shared his views during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's evening news on Friday, November 10, 2023.



He highlighted that the new appointments would incur additional costs for the state.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a letter to Parliament, announced the nomination of three justices from the Appeal Court to the Supreme Court.



The nominees are Justice Yaw Asare Darko, Justice Anthony Henry Kwofi, and Justice Richard Agyei Frimpong.



The president cited the emergence of three vacancies on the Supreme Court due to the retirement of three senior justices, including former Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, as the reason for the appointments.



The appointments committee of Parliament is expected to vet the three appointees for possible approval or acceptance.



The current number of Supreme Court judges is 13, including the newly appointed Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.