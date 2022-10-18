You are here: HomeNews2022 10 18Article 1644770

Source: GNA

Appointment Committee to vet four Supreme Court nominees on October 18

The Appointment Commitee of Parliament will on Tuesday, October 18, consider four persons nominated by the President for appointments as Supreme Court Judges. 

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament said the Justices to be considered are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal.

Completing the list are: Mr Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Mr Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

