Appointing Prof Dua Agyeman as Audit Board Chair was wrong – Editor

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam says the President’s decision to appoint Professor Edward Dua Agyemang as Chair of the Audit Service Board was the genesis of the problems suffered by the recently retired Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo.



He noted that because Professor Dua Agyemang was once the Auditor-General, he assumed he knew better than Daniel Domelevo and tried to control him.



According to him, Professor Dua Agyemang also used his position to enact vengeance on Daniel Domelevo because of their different political affiliations. The former was appointed into the office under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration whilst Domelevo was appointed under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.



“Professor Dua Agyemang being made the Audit Service Board Chair was wrong. He believed he had the qualification and knew the work better than Domelevo and tried to control his activities. It was wrong for him to be made the Board Chair. If you appoint people such as Professor Dua Agyemang to such positions, it is all about vengeance for them”, he stated.



Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu adding on, agreed that it was a critical error made by Government for appointing Professor Dua Agyeman as Audit Service Board Chair.



The seasoned journalists admitted that the current happening between the two auditors should have been expected.



“Appointing a former Auditor General as Audit Service Board Chair is an error we should never repeat. Professor Dua Agyemang feels the Mills and Mahama administration humiliated him and because Mahama appointed his man as Auditor General, this was to be expected”.



Speaking on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM, Yaw Manu posited there was a personality clash between the two.



“The issue of one arguing to be more qualified than the other and one saying ‘the NDC messed me up so it is time for pay back’ is what happened”.



The former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, and the Board Chair, Professor Dua Agyeman have been at each other after the latter indicated that per his (Dua Agyemang) discovery, Domelevo was born on 1st June 1960 and should have retired last year. Professor Dua Agyemang also accused Domelevo of having lied about his nationality.