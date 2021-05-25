Appointing Lt. Col. Agyeman to 64 Infantry Battalion is an insult to National Security – Agalga

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

James Agalga, the Builsa North MP has stated that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has insulted the National Security Ministry with the reappointment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman as the Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment.



He said instead of GAF punishing the officer for his misconduct within the National Security Council, they rather decided to reward his actions.



“Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman at the time of his secondment to the Ministry of National Security, he was and remains a serving military officer and so he is subjected to the discipline of the military, specifically the Armed Forces regulation. That explains why the Ministry for National Security couldn’t have dealt with him by way of imposing sanctions. The appropriate institution in this instance is the military.



“A day after the secondment of Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman happened, he was appointed as commanding officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment, that for me is a slap in the face of all that happened at the level of the national security,” the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee said on Joy FM.



The temporary transfer of Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman and three police officers to the ministry was terminated for inappropriate conduct following the arrest and assault of Caleb Kudah, a Citi FM journalist, as well as the harassment of his colleague Zoe Abu Baidoo Addo.



The press release that announced the decision of the National Security Ministry also directed that Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and the other officers are probed further for the necessary actions to be taken.



It is unclear if any such probe has commenced over Col. Agyeman’s role in the assault of the journalist.



Caleb Kudah was arrested for filming some abandoned cars at the Ministry of National Security, a supposed restricted security zone.



He was at the Ministry to verify a claim by an official of MASLOC that all the cars had been given out, following complaints about the wastage of public funds on social media.



James Agalga, the former Minister for Interior indicated that the action taken by the Ghana Armed Forces is a complete anomaly that needs to be addressed immediately.



“Is it the case that the misconduct for which the National Security clearly established when the investigation occurred is something the military does not want to take seriously?” he quizzed.