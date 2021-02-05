Politics of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Appoint K.T. Hammond and bury your differences with him - NPP supporters

K.T. Hammond is MP for Adansi Asokwa

Some supporters of the NPP in the Adansi Asokwa constituency of the Ashanti region have appealed to the president to pardon their representative in Parliament for any wrongs he may have committed towards him and appoint him to a ministerial role.



In their words, they were led to believe that Kobina Tahir Hammond’s name would make it to the list of persons nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve under his presidency.



However, since the New Patriotic Party won the 2016 general elections, the lawmaker has not made it to any of the lists of the president, prompting this appeal from these supporters.



“We have heard it on several occasions that President Akufo-Addo has issues with Hon T. K Hammond and it is affecting a competent MP like him to get ministerial appointment to serve this country. We voted massively for NPP because we want our MP to get ministerial appointment to serve Ghana and bring more development to our Constituency,” they told ABN Obuasi correspondent, as reported by MyNewsGh.com



They further threatened that should their Member of Parliament not find favour with the president for an appointment, they will urge him to redraw from actively participating in party activities, so as to affect their effectiveness, especially in Parliament.



“We will advise our MP (Hon KT Hammond) not to involve himself in party activities in parliament if President Akufo-Addo fails to appoint him. Both Parties have 137 MPs and this will affect the party if our MP is advised not to involve himself in any decision from the majority,” they said.



They added that “Governance is not about punishing people you have issues with but appointing competent people to serve under your government. Ghana needs competent appointees to transform the economy and we believe President Akufo-Addo will bury his differences with Hon K. T Hammond if that is if it is true and appoint him as a minister”.



The first batch of appointees by the president for various ministerial positions will begin appearing before Parliament’s Appointment Committee from Wednesday, February 10, 2021.