Appiatse Support Fund raises GH¢62million as GOIL donates GH¢200,000

General News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, The Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund has disclosed that so far, the Support fund has received an amount of GH¢62million as donations from various institutions, organisations and individuals all in support of the Reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Appiatse township which was razed by fire explosion early last year.



The Chairman revealed this when she received a GH¢200,000 cheque donation from Goil on Monday, 20th March, 2023, as their contribution towards the reconstruction of Appiatse.



Madam Joyce Aryee explained that aside from contributions received from various organisations, Maxam Company, the Mining Firm implicated in the accident, has also been consistent in paying their fine and that she noted has contributed to the GH¢62 million amount raised.



On behalf of her team and the people of Appiatse, She expressed their profound gratitude to Goil for such a generous donation saying that this will go a long way to help them do timely payments to contractors and hoped that their gesture of love will be the launch of a second wave of donations from institutions that are yet to donate to the fund, as she opined that more money is needed to complete the entire project.



Rev. Joyce Aryee outlined a number of challenges contractors face at the site, particularly among them she mentioned to be the consistent rainfall in the area, which slows down progress but Madam Joyce was hopeful that by September, most of the buildings would have been fully completed for the residents to move in.



The Managing Director of Goil, Mr. Kwame Osei-Prempeh in his remarks said having heard of the unfortunate incident that happened in Appiatse, Goil as a socially responsible corporate entity, decided to also join the frail and contribute towards the reconstruction of the model green community.



He, however, explained why their donation to the Fund seems to have been delayed, saying that the institution issued a cheque when the incident occurred last year but was not able to deliver it on time but "better late than never" He added.



The MD also mentioned that Goil at the initial stages of the incident made some donations to Appiatse directly even before the fund was instituted while he applauded the efforts of Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee and her team for the good work being done for the people of Appiatse and humanity.