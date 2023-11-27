Appianyinase Foundation rewards two students

Regional News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Education-driven traditional ruler, Appianyinasehene of Juaben Traditional Area, Ashanti Region, Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II has rewarded two students who excelled in the last BECE Examination.



The duo- Rebecca Boatemaa and Elizabeth Arthur attained an aggregate 9 each in this year's BECE within the Juaben Municipality.



Consequently, the Appianyinase Foundation has presented a financial reward of 1,500gh each to the beneficiary students, exercise books, pens, maths set and Citations for their respective brilliant performance.



The Appianyinasehene stated that the gesture was to congratulate and urge them to strive for excellence in their academic pursuit.



" This is just a token, but l believe it is also symbolic, as intelligent as they are, they will realize that if they push harder they will receive a bigger reward. The foundation thought it prudent to support them with cash and educational materials. We also urging those preparing for future BECE in the area to push for single digits," said the Appianyinasehene.



Elizabeth from Nobewam MA JHS and Rebecca from Duampopo MA jHS in separate interviews expressed thanks to the Appianyinase Foundation for the gesture and promised to strive harder on the academic calendar.



The Appianyinase Foundation has consistently for close to a decade supported education in the Juaben Traditional Area.



It is in support of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Education Foundation program.