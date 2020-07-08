General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Appeal court judge reportedly dies shortly after complaining of ill-health

A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Gyaesayor has died after complaining of ill-health yesterday, Kasapafmonline.com can confirm.



The experienced Judge who was at work yesterday (Tuesday, July 7) according to information from the Judicial Service complained of ill-health and went home.



But he died shortly after he left the office to the house.



“He is dead, yes but COVID I don’t know cos he was at work earlier in the day yesterday but didn’t feel well so had to go home,” a source at the Judicial Service told Kasapafmonline.com.



His death comes after rumours surfaced that some judges have tested positive of COVID-19 and are currently in mandatory isolation.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.