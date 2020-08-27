Regional News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Apotey, Apertey to lead Yilo Krobo NPP campaign team

Some members of the campaign team

The Yilo Krobo branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region, has inaugurated an 18-member campaign team under the leadership of its constituency Chairman, Mr. Gabriel Odeh Apotey and the Parliamentary Candidate of the Area, Mr. Djetse Apertey for the 2020 general election.



The team’s duty is to ensure the party’s Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wins massively in the upcoming December elections as well as ensure the party secures the parliamentary seat in the constituency.



The Eastern Regional Organizer of the party, Kwame Appiah Kodua who inaugurated the campaign team at Somanya on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, urged them to do more to retain the NPP led government to continue serving the country.



Other supporting committees were additionally inaugurated to compliment the work of the campaign team. These include new media, operations, special fund raising, manifesto, logistics, research and elections, communication, special advisory and special assembly members committees.



Mr. Kodua while swearing in the members, said the 2020 campaign would be different in both scope and style due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The regional organizer who regretted the unsuccessful attempts to deliver both parliamentary and presidential victories for the party in the Yilo Krobo Constituency urged the campaign team to adopt innovative approaches in their campaigning in order to secure victory since same styles won’t deliver victory.



“Same approach will give same results,” he told the executives.



The regional organizer also urged the party to expand the membership base of the party by empowering the polling station executives to help in the running of what he referred to as a “comprehensive, aggressive, retail campaign.”



Additionally, he called for a ‘scientific campaign’ to be able to measure where the party is and where it needs to go.



He commended the party’s Parliamentary Candidate, Djetse Apertey for increasing the party’s electoral fortunes from 33% in 2012 when he first contested to 40% in the 2016 elections and expressed confidence in the possibility of annexing the seat in the 2020 elections if the much needed efforts are put in.



Party chairman and co-chairman of the campaign team, Mr. Gabriel Odeh Apotey in his acceptance speech said the team would do its best to ensure victory for the party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates as well as adhere to all the ethics required.



He reminded the members of its agenda 52% in the upcoming general elections and urged them to support the party and its parliamentary candidate to fulfill the dream.



As part of strategies to achieve its electoral fortunes, the chairman tasked its various polling station executives to each secure at least 43 votes for the party to ensure victory.



The party, the chairman also added, will embark on a house to house campaign in densely populated areas as well as within identifiable groups.



Mr. Apotey was confident that victory was close and he urged the rank and file of the party to embrace the challenging times ahead to ensure total victory come December, 2020.



He thanked party members for committing their time, money, resources, energy and ideas towards the running of the party.



The Parliamentary Candidate and Co-Chairman, Djetse Apertey on behalf of the committee wholeheartedly accepted the task and gave the firm belief that the party would work for victory.



According to him, the year 2020 was not just one for the party to increase votes in the constituency as usual but to go the extra mile to win the seat for the very first time.



He said the campaign team would focus on the mobilisation of votes for the party in December for a resounding victory.



Municipal Chief Executive for Yilo Krobo, Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor, a member of the campaign team also pledged his unwavering support to ensure total victory for President Akuffo Addo and Djetse Apertey in the December polls.



He called for love and unity among members to realize the party’s agenda.

