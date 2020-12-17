Religion of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Apostolic Church Ghana climaxes 30th anniversary

Apostolic Church Ghana Effia-Kwesimintsim

The Apostolic Church Ghana has climaxed its 30 years in true worship of God with a Thanksgiving Service at the Kwesimintsim Bethel Assembly in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.



As part of the anniversary celebration, the church donated items worth of millions of Ghana cedis to the Kwesimintsim Hospital Delivery ward to enhance health delivery.



The items, which include washing powder, soap, detergent, cooking oil, tissue papers, personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight coronavirus, television sets, among others, were part of the Church’s corporate social responsibility.

Presenting the items, the immediate past President Elder of the Kwesismintsim Assembly Elder Joseph Narteh Asamoah called on other institutions to emulate the effort of the Church and do same in support of the hospital.



He also urged the hospital to make good use of the items.



Clean-up exercise



As part of the celebration, the Church also took upon itself to organize a clean-up exercise to clean gutters and drainage systems in selected communities in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality.



Members of the church carried out the activities in collaboration with the Assemblyman and some members of the main lorry station.



Apostle Elder Paul Akpachie, who is the Presiding Elder of the Church, said the exercise would help deepen the relationship of the mission with the community.



He further advised members of the Church to keep their environment clean to avert any outbreak. He also urged them to cultivate the right eating habit in order to stay healthy.



Celebration



The anniversary under the theme: ’30 Years of Serving God in Faithfulness’ brought together over 300 members of the Church across the region to acknowledge God’s grace and mercies for sustaining them throughout the turbulent years.



The church covered some selected streets of Sekondi Takoradi with a mega float in the effort to win souls for Christ’s kingdom.



Unveiling of the new auditorium



Speaking at the unveiling of a new church auditorium for the Apostolic Church Ghana Kwesimintsim Bethel Assembly, Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh, the President of the Apostolic Church Ghana, appealed to the congregation to emulate the steps of Christ Jesus and live a quality life.



He also urged Christians in the country to ensure peace and unity towards national development.



He also asked the clergy to lead the flock to righteousness because it was essential to justice, peace and social harmony.



All this development was under the effort of Pastor Moses Ologo, the Apostolic Church of Ghana Kwesimintsim District and the Area and other associate pastors.

