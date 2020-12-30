General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Apostle Safo presents customized brand new Kantanka Omama luxury pickup to Ghana Armed Forces

Ghanaian renowned CEO Of the Kantanka Group of Companies, widely known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr, aka Akofena, has gifted a Kantanka Omama Pick Up (2020 Edition) to the Ghana Army at the just ended Kristo Asafo 40th Technology Exhibition, which was held at Awoshie.



The Kristo Asafo Mission of Church which was founded by Apostle Prof. Dr. Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, now managed by his son, Kwadwo Safo Jnr presented the all-new Kantanka Omama Customized luxury pickup.



The annual event started on Thursday, 24th December 2020, and it ended last Sunday, 27th December 2020.



The event was graced by all sons and prominent Ghanaians who passed through Apostle Kwadwo Safo before entering the limelight in their walk of lives. Some of these include actor Akrobeto just to mention few.



During the event, the CEO, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, on behalf of his father, Apostle Safo and the Kristo Asafo Church, presented to the Ghana Army a manufactured Pick Up (2020 edition) by Kantanka.



