Apostle Ntumy was an outstanding servant of the Church — Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, describing him as an outstanding servant of the Church.



In a tribute read on his behalf by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the President said, Apostle Ntumy dedicated his life to God’s work at the peril of his life and contributed immensely to the country’s democratic growth.



“He was well known for his honesty, integrity and discipline. He was an outstanding servant of the Church, the Ghanaian people, and the public interest,” the President said.



“It is not often that it can be said of someone that he or she has finished his or her life’s work with distinction. But we can certainly say that about the man for which we have gathered here to celebrate.”



This was in a tribute to the late former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost during a burial and memorial service held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Saturday.



“His objective was always the advancement of Ghana and even in his days of ill health, he continued to make critical interventions in our nation’s discourse,” the President recalled.



“He leaves a big void not only in the Church of Pentecost but in the wider Christian space as he was a constant source of good, rich Christian counsel,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



The President, on behalf of the state and his family, expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.



In a sermon, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, the current Chairman of the COP, said Apostle Ntumy was greatly loved by God.



He said the late Chairman, despite all the challenges he went through, dedicated his entire life to the service of God.



For him, Apostle Ntumy remained the most loved leader of the Church.



Speaking on the title: “A man greatly loved”, Apostle Nyamekye compared the life of Daniel with that of Apostle Ntumy, saying that it was God who had called him to give him rest after his labour.



In all the tributes read by the widow, the children, the Church and the State, Apostle Ntumy was eulogised for his exemplary leadership, fortitude, wisdom, discerning counsel and enduring spirit to serve God.



Apostle Dr Ntumy was the fourth Chairman of the Church of Pentecost from 1998 to 2008.



He died on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. He was 65 years.



He was born on September 22, 1958, in Dadieso in the Oti Region.



He left behind a widow and six adult children.



Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy was a teacher in Yendi in the 1980s before becoming a Deacon and Elder of the Church.



He got married to his wife, Martha, at age 24.



He began full-time ministry at age 26. He was called to the office of an Apostle at age 33 and six years later, elected the fourth Chairperson of the COP.



After serving for two terms,10 years, he handed over to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.



Apostle Ntumy is known to have survived many trials in life, including being held hostage in a rebel camp during the Liberian Civil War in the 1990s.



He also faced other attacks on his life ranging from physical assaults to poisoning and paralysis, which led to his confinement to a wheelchair.



The revered man of God served the Church in Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire, France and Germany.



The burial and memorial service was attended by Former President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mrs Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff, among a host of other dignitaries, who paid their last respects to the former COP Chairman.



Members of the clergy, including Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, a former Chairman of COP, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, current Chairman of COP, and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, leader of Perez Chapel International, were present.