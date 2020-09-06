Regional News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo’s generosity frees 20 inmates

The Founder and Leader of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Sarfo has presented an amount of GH¢15,000 to secure the freedom of 20 inmates at the Kumasi Central Prisons to celebrate his 72nd birthday anniversary.



Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo also donated 15 bags of rice to the inmates.



The Chairman of Christo Asafo Mission Ghana, Nana Kwabena Addo, speaking on behalf of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo, said the move is to put a smile on the faces of the inmates.



He maintained that Apostle Sarfo will continue to do his best to help the country.



He, therefore, charged the 20 freed inmates, who were hitherto confined for their inability to settle various fines imposed on them, to be careful with their move.



“Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo always celebrate his birthday with people who are crying and the vulnerable people in the society. Today we came to Kumasi Central Prisons to free some inmates who are having minor issues. In fact those who were freed are more than happy and this has been the prayers of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo,” Nana Kwabena Addo said.



The Assistant Director of the Kumasi Central Prison, Alhaji Ousmane Tasombedo expressed his gratitude to Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo for coming to the inmates and the prisons’ aid.



According to him, there are more inmates with similar situation who need small assistance to help them leave the prisons to join society.



He, therefore, appealed to the general public to come to their aid and help decongest the prisons in Ghana.



The inmates who were discharged also expressed their gratitude to the Apostle and promised never to repeat the mistakes which brought them to prison.

