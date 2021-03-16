General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Ebo Safo, contributor

Apostle Kwadwo Safo celebrated in new primary four book

play videoApostle Safo is featured in a new primary four book

Celebrated Ghanaian inventor, Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo has been celebrated in a primary four text book reportedly approved by the Ghana Education Service.



Parts of the book that capture the biography and illustrious works of the Apostle Kwadwo Safo were shared by YouTube channel Ebo Safo TV



The book which was published by A. A. Series Publications had Emeritus Prof. Eng. Kwadwo Safo at reading two, with a concise biography about him, his philanthropic activities, inventions and his great achievements so far.



Apostle Safo who started his great works in 1971 after he established Kristo Asafo Church, has been celebrating the Church great 50th anniversary, together with the new Leadership of the church, headed by his hardworking son Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.



In the said book, it teaches young pupils that Apostle Safo is the first man on earth to produce metal from seashell.







