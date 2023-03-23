Apostle Ebenezer Boahen loses contempt case; cost of GH¢35,000 awarded against him

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

A High Court in Tarkwa on Wednesday, March 23, 2023, dismissed an Ex-parte motion filed by the embattled Chairman of the Christian Divine Church Apostle Ebenezer Boahen and his Deputy Chairman Augustus Agyeman against seven Trustees and Senior Pastors of the church.



Apostle Boahen prayed the court to commit seven members of the church into prison for contempt but in the end the High Court found no merit in his case and therefore dismissed the case and further awarded a cost of Ghc5,000 each against Apostle Boahen for each of the seven Trustees and Senior pastors.



The Seven trustees and Senior Pastors or respondents are namely; Rosina Aryee, Emmanuel Korsah, Isaac Annan, Andrews K. Antwi, Obadiah Samson Awotwe, Jacob Quayson and James Amoah.



The reason for Apostle Boahen’s contempt case against the pastors mentioned above was because the pastors in their bid to enforce the tenets of the church constitution had arranged a send-off Service for the Apostle Boahen as his retirement had passed a couple of years ago but Apostle wouldn’t have non-of-that and hence his suing of the seven for contempt and committal to prison of the seven pastors which failed in court yesterday.



Meanwhile, the two leaders of the church who have since passed their retirement ages almost three years ago are since holding on to their positions and preventing a send-off Service to be organised for them.



The church members have complained on several occasions but Apostle Ebenezer continues to bragging that nobody can remove him from the seat.



Reliable sources within the members also has it that the two leaders don't account for church monies to anyone.