Apostle Boahen's boy granted GH₵10, 000 bail, banned from Christian Divine Church premises

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

A Tarkwa magistrate court presided over by his honour Isaac Osei Asare has granted GH₵10,000 bail to Mr. James Kofi Digberen, an aid of Apostle Ebenezer Boahen.



The court also banned Mr. Digberen from going to the church premises for allegedly slapping two senior pastors of the church



Background



Two senior pastors of the pastoral council of the Christian Divine Church suffered hot slaps by one James Kofi Digberen, popularly known as Gagarin Designs, who is a close ally of the embattled chairman of the Christian Divine Church, on Monday, January 28, 2024, when the pastoral council went to the church's headquarters for a pastoral council meeting.



The state prosecutor reading the charge sheet in court charged the accused person, James Kofi Digberen (Gagarin Designs), with assault and causing harm to the two senior pastors of the church who are also members of the pastoral council.



The suspect pleaded not guilty to the two charges



The judge had initially wanted to remand the suspect into prison custody but his lawyer prayed for mercy, the court has therefore granted James Kofi Digbereen a bail condition to the amount of GH₵10,000 and banned him from the church till the determination of the case by the court



The two victims said their action to ensure the case was settled in court was because Apostle Ebenezer Boahen, chairman of the church, praised his boy James Kofi Digberen last week at a meeting that he has done well by slapping the two senior pastors.



Apostle Ebenezer Boahen had earlier on empowered the suspect to deal with the pastors anytime they come around the headquarters of the church,



The case has been adjourned to March 16, 2024.