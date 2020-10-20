General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Apology to the Chief Justice and Judicial Service

Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Chief Justice of Ghana

GhanaWeb wishes to render an unqualified apology to the Chief Justice and Judicial Service of Ghana for publishing on Thursday, October 15, 2020, a completely false story with the title: Judge in Kennedy Agyapong’s contempt case transferred outside Accra.



GhanaWeb failed to crosscheck the facts from the Judicial Service after receiving the information from its sources as the ethics of responsible journalism requires. The Judge in question, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, has not and has never been transferred as has been stated by the Judicial Service.



GhanaWeb deeply regrets the incalculable damage the false publication has caused on the image of the third arm of Government.



As alluded in the earlier rejoinder, an action has been taken to prevent this from happening again.

