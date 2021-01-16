Diasporian News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

Apologize to Ghanaians and punish dishonorable parliamentarians - Prof. Nsia-Pepra

Parliament was thrown into a state of anarchy while voting for a new speaker for the House

The United States-based Professor and Former Officer of the Ghana Air Force Kofi Nsia-Pepra who ran for Ohio House of Representatives 2020 have called for an apology to Ghanaians and an Independent Board of Inquiry to investigate and punish culprits for the despicable behaviour by dishonourable Parliamentarians on Jan 6th 2021.



Prof. Nsia-Pepra decries that “Ghana’s flawed democracy has degenerated with the unthinkable and unpardonable riotous actions by its dishonourable Parliamentarians”. He observes that the despicable behaviour that includes allegations of bribery, physical attacks, snatching and chewing of ballot papers that compelled military intervention demands accountability.



Prof. Nsia-Pepra advises Ghanaians not to blame, demonize and threaten the military but must rather focus on the dilapidating conditions in that compelled the intervention.



He reminds Ghanaians of Mr Nitiwul, Defence Minister’s admittance that the intervention was due to threat to Ghana’s ‘democracy’ by the Parliamentarians.



He laments the strange silence and failure of the Political Parties, the media, Civil Societies except for the Christian Council, to condemn and demand accountability for the dangerous and disastrous behaviour.



Prof. Nsia-Pepra notes that “the Parliamentarians in whose hands the People have bestowed their destiny have lost the moral authority to be the moral compass and leaders of Ghanaians, especially the youth.”



He bemoans that some Ghanaian politicians have ignored the welfare of poor Ghanaians while they swim in riches by looting the people’s money.



He supports Mr Sam Okudzeto, a former Ghanaian MP, an observation that Ghana’s Parliament is now a place to make money, and most Parliamentarians enter Parliament to enrich themselves instead of national interest.



Prof. Nsia-Pepra advises the youth and suffering Ghanaians to desist from sacrificing their lives for corrupt politicians and rather channel their remarkable energies to fight corruption perpetrated by some politicians and their privileged civilian collaborators they blindly fight for.



He says that the majority of Ghanaians are poor because of corruption by a few privileged people. He notes that “the struggle facing ordinary Ghanaians today should not between supporters of Political Parties but rather a class struggle between the few privileged corrupt rich and the marginalized and exploited mass poor.”



He observes that the tragedy of Ghana and Africa is poor governance, unethical leadership and concomitant corruption by some elected officials and civilian collaborators.



He indicates that “Our salvation lies in good governance, ethical leadership and uprooting corruption that is missing in Ghana today. The vigilance and activism of the masses are salient to good governance and anti-corruption reform success.”



Prof Nsia-Pepra acknowledges the herculean task poor Ghanaians face in fighting corruption against powerful elected officials and civilian cohorts. He encourages poor Ghanaians to be tenacious, perseverant and determined despite the might of the opposition.



Prof Nsia-Pepra quotes Former Costa Rican president Oscar Arias Sanchez encouraging the poor in fighting corruption stating, “we are in the majority and they are few. We must welcome the global tide of change. Somehow they (people) seem powerless ‘Davids’ fighting against the overwhelming ‘Goliaths.’ But, as have been shown recently in many countries, David’s spirit and will continue to triumph over Goliath’s intimidating might.”