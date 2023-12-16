Apologize to EC before returning to IPAC - Former Manhyia North MP to NDC

Politics of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North constituency, has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their resolve to return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).



IPAC is a mechanism constituted by political parties in Ghana in conjunction with the Electoral Commission to agree on modalities related to the country's electoral processes.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), at a stakeholder conference organized by National Peace Council at Peduase in the Eastern Region as part of preparations for Ghana’s 2024 Elections, indicated that they will no longer abstain from IPAC meetings.



"We will return to IPAC, but outstanding issues have to be resolved," NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah stated, citing lack of consensus building as the reason for the party’s exit from IPAC.



"IPAC was put together by the parties with the Electoral Commission, EC, the Referee...We are impressed with the Olive Branch extended to us...but we must make sure that the issues are resolved," he added.



But Collins Owusu Amankwah is not convinced about the return of the NDC to IPAC.



To him, the opposition party must show their remorse for indicting and implicating the Electoral Commission and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the period they were away from IPAC.



"They must render an apology to the Electoral Commission," he demanded in his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning programme.



