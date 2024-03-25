Apologize for your dereliction of duty to seek justice for 30,000 SALL citizens – Franklin Cudjoe to AG

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

The CEO of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to render an unqualified apology to the 30,000 citizens of SALL for what he describes as a dereliction of duty to seek justice for them.



He further charged the Justice Minister, Godfred Yeboah Dame to be sorry for defending the state against disenfranchised SALL citizens and offering no dignified advice to the presidency on resolving the debacle.



“On behalf of the disenfranchised people of SALL, I call on the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to render an unqualified apology for his dereliction of duty in seeking justice for the 30,000 citizens of SALL that were callously prevented from the last Parliamentary elections.



Mr Franklin Cudjoe further asserted that should the Attorney General fail to apologize to the citizens of SALL and take honourable steps to redeem the image of the Akufo-Addo-led administration will render his government illiberal.



“Failing to render an apology and taking Honourable steps towards redeeming his government’s disturbing image as carefree and wicked hatred for SALL citizens would render his legacy as one that promoted the greatest illiberalism and disunity.”



Eligible voters within the newly carved district namely Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi earning the sobriquet SALL, in the 2020 general elections only participated in the Presidential elections and not the Parliamentary elections due to the non-existence of a constituency.



The residents took the matter to court demanding the enforcement of their fundamental human right to vote.



After a Ho High Court ruling, an interim injunction was placed restraining the Electoral Commission from gazetting the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) John Peter Amewu as the Member of Parliament elect for Hohoe.



The AG, Godfred Dame who at the time was the Deputy Attorney General, led the State to subsequently file a motion at the Supreme Court to challenge the injunction which he succeeded.