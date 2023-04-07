Apologize, explain why the IMF bailout did not come in March as promised – Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Samuel Okudzeto Abalakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, is wondering why the administration has failed to communicate to Ghanaians why their guarantee that Ghana will receive an IMF bailout by the end of March has not materialised.



The congressman stated that the administration should apologise to Ghanaians for the false assurances they provided.



The MP stated on his Facebook page.



He claimed that the government ignored numerous expert and opposition opinions that the March timetable was unrealistic.



He has also suggested to parliament to amend its standing orders to ensure that an opposition MP chair the Committee on Government Assurances and to provide for strict consequences for grand governmental deception.



“Moving forward, there’s an urgent need to amend Parliament’s Standing Orders (Order 174) to expressly make an opposition MP the Chair of the Committee on Government Assurances and to provide for strict consequences for grand governmental deception.”



What should happen when a President and his top officials assure Parliament and the entire nation on multiple occasions that Ghana will secure an IMF bailout deal by March this year?



Should the citizenry, like their government functionaries pretend that March didn’t end five days ago?



Don’t Ghanaians deserve an apology and an explanation at the very least?



Is that the superior competence the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta government proclaims?



Why did so many experts, civil society, and the opposition foresee that a March deal was ridiculously impossible, and yet President Akufo-Addo kept issuing firmer assurances including when he delivered his Message on the State of the Nation in Parliament?



Leadership must respect the Ghanaian people.



Ghana First.