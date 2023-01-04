'Apologise to me or your entire generation will suffer' - Rev. Boakye threatens security personnel

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

The founder and leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has issued a stern warning to some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service for refusing to allow him to be taken to the hospital when he was ill.



According to the man of God, he cannot hide the pain he went through on his sick bed.



He said that the soldiers and police who were meant to protect him prevented him from being taken to the hospital for reasons only known to them.



“What happened to me I cannot hide it, I’m happy and I’m sad at the same time. I was very fit, I came to do a deliverance service on Friday, and when I got to the house I was dying, how? They should take me to the hospital [but] they said no, why? The soldiers that came to protect me have sinned against God, they should come and beg me. I have returned so gather yourselves and come and apologize to me for coming to guide me and preventing people from taking me to the hospital. You have sinned against God,” Rev Boakye said.



Speaking to his congregation for the first Sunday service of the year, he cursed the entire generation of the security personnel.



He said he will only reverse the curse if they apologise to him, otherwise, their entire generation will suffer as a result of the offence they committed.



“You've sinned against God by coming to 'protect me' in order to stop people from taking me to the hospital. You have sinned against God…if I become ill, can’t you take me to the hospital? I prayed for you people to reach where you are, and if I’m sick you can’t take me to the hospital but rather you guide me to prevent people from taking me to the hospital. You’ve sinned against God; your rewards are before God.



“What God will do to you in the future, you will never have any peace, unless you come to apologize, if not your entire generation will suffer. You the police and the soldiers who came to protect me from people taking me to the hospital, you people, what have I done to you?” he said in a sorrowful tone.



Rev Boakye, some months ago, rained curses on his estranged wife and her family while on his sick bed.



According to the pastor, he saw a deliberate attempt by his wife and her brother, Rev Johnson Kwasi Oware, to cause him public ridicule.



“He has insulted me on three occasions, to which I did not respond. This sickness that inflicted me, I reverse it to you and your children for the rest of your life. Akwasi, you should take my sickness for the rest of your life. Yaa Asantewaa, take my sickness, you and your children. Have it for the rest of your life. You are seeking to disgrace me,” Rev Boakye said while addressing his church members from a remote location virtually.



The outburst by the church leader followed a confrontation between his wife and the leaders of the church over money belonging to the church.



The power struggle between Yaa Asantewaa and the leaders of Resurrection Power New Generation Church reached a new height on Sunday, August 28, 2022.



CCTV footage of the service held at the Kasoa headquarters of the church on Sunday, August 28, 2022, shows the wife assaulting some church leaders.



According to reports, Mrs Boakye was livid about the church leaders sitting close to the area where some designated members of the church were counting money offered during church service.



The money which was being counted was meant for the purchase of a white car for Rev Boakye.



Rev Boakye, who was recovering from a long sickness, told his church members that God has directed him to buy a white car and therefore urged his members to contribute towards the purchase of the car.



Church members on Sunday, August 28, 2022, conducted a special offering for the purchase of the car; however, counting the money resulted in an altercation between the church leaders and the founder's wife.



The CCTV footage shows Mrs Boakye moving to the area where the money was being counted to confront some men who are reportedly church leaders.



The preacher’s wife has now started her own church in Kumasi.







