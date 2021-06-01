Apologise to me or face the music - Road Contractor tells Shatta Wale

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

The Project Manager at Oswal Investment Limited, Kenneth Acquah, has demanded official public apology from controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale for allegedly ordering some thugs to physically assault him and other road construction workers.



According to him, the artiste known in private life as Charles Mensah allegedly ganged up with some people believed to be Nima boys to attack them for preventing him from using a road, which was under construction at Adjiringanor, East Legon.



Acquah told a group of media personalities on Tuesday morning that Shatta Wale was expected to report to the East Legon police station later in the day to give his statement.



The Divisional Commander at the East Legon Police station, Mr. Kwame Gyasi confirmed the case is under investigation.



According to him, if Shatta fails to report to the police station as promised by his father, Mr. Charles Mensah Snr, he will be arrested.



Debunking earlier reports by some blogs that claimed Shatta Wale paid the constructors an amount of $4M to work on the road, Acquah said his company (Oswal Investment Limited) has no dealings with the dancehall star.



According to him, Oswal is a credible Ghanaian-owned engineering and construction company that does quality works in collaboration with the Ministry of Road and Highways. it hardly deals with any individuals and has no agreements with anyone but the government of Ghana.



Acquah further threatened to take legal action against Shatta Wale if he fails to publicly apologize for “assault and defamation”