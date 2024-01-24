Apologise to Otumfuo - Obiri Boahen counsels Wontumi

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Obiri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to apologise, following accusations of challenging the authority of the Asantehene.



Chairman Wontumi is alleged to have asserted his dominance in the Ashanti Region, claiming superiority over the Asantehene, while speaking during the vetting of candidates for the parliamentary elections in Kumasi.



These controversial remarks have sparked a series of press conferences in the region, with calls for Chairman Wontumi's resignation from his position within the party.



Expressing his concern over the matter, Nana Obiri Boahen described the comments as "unfortunate" and stressed the importance of an apology if Chairman Wontumi did indeed make such statements.



Speaking on the Angel Morning Show (AMS) on Monday, January 22, 2024, Boahen emphasized, "It is an unfortunate comment… but if Wontumi really said that, then he must be made to apologize because it is never the best."



While urging caution among NPP members in the Ashanti Region, Nana Obiri Boahen highlighted the potential detrimental impact of internal divisions on the party's prospects in the upcoming 2024 elections.



He stated, "But NPP has to be careful because the heart of NPP is in the Ashanti Region and this can affect the party."



The call for an apology comes amid growing discontent within the party's ranks in the Ashanti Region, with concerns that the internal strife could compromise the NPP's traditional stronghold and goodwill.



NAY/AE