Apologise to Naana Opoku Agyeman within one week – Family warns Wontumi

Politics of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The family of National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is demanding an unqualified apology from Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi for insulting their daughter.



Their call comes after Chairman Wontumi claimed that ex-president John Dramani Mahama is secretly married to Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, making her his second wife.



They deemed claims by the Chairman Wontumi that, Prof. Opoku Agyemang is a divorcee from the Northern Region as an insult and gross disrespect to the family.



The family head of Apatano Nsona Ebusua of Akatakyi in Komenda, William Batch Kwofie, addressing a press conference, challenged Chairman Wontumi to prove his claims.



He has therefore given Chairman Wontumi one-week ultimatum to retract and apologize to the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.



The family head said that should Wontumi fail to do the honourable thing, he would be dragged to court.



For his part, NDC Chairman for KEEA, John Quaicoe (Wontumi Ntaakie) condemned Chairman Wontumi’s statement and called on the NPP to publicly condemn his comments.



He urged the people of the Northern Region, especially women, to punish the NPP by voting for John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in the December elections



The NDC, Mr. Quaicoe noted is the only political party that accepts and embraces all ethnic groups.



He said the party is focused and optimistic of winning the upcoming general elections hence they won’t allow anybody to distract them.