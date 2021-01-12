General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Apologise to Ghanaians over chaotic proceedings - NCCE to Parliament

Military men invaded Parliament during the election of the Speaker

The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has urged Parliament to apologise to Ghanaians over the chaos that engulfed the House in the wake of the Speakership election on January 7.



In a statement, the NCCE said the happenings in Parliament on the day was “unconstitutional, disgraceful, detestable and smacks of indiscipline.”.



“The NCCE urges Parliament to purge itself from this blemish by rending an unqualified apology to Ghanaians and take steps to investigate why the military was deployed to invade the chamber,” a statement signed by the chairperson of the Commission Josephine Nkrumah said



Chaos in Parliament



Member of Parliament-elect for Tema West Carlos Ahenkorah shocked his colleague incoming lawmakers when snatched ballot papers during counting in the controversial polls to elect a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



The MP-elect was however chased and seized from exiting the chamber with the snatched ballots by MPs from the NDC aisle of the House. The papers have since been redeemed.



Soldiers in Parliament



Soldiers stormed Ghana’s parliament over a protracted stalemate between MPs-elect over the election of a new Speaker of the House.



The election went into a near-violent hold up after leadership of the NDC in the House accused their colleagues from the NPP of violating the secret ballot rule of the election by showing their ballot to themselves.



Meanwhile, the Clerk of Parliament has told the injuncted Assin North MP-elect that he could decide to partake in the ongoing voting to decide a Speaker of the 8th Parliament and bear the consequences or opt out.



It comes after long hours of stalemate between NDC and NPP MPs over the legality or otherwise of James Gyekye Quayson to be part of the exercise.



“I have spoken to the MP-elect and I have duly informed both leaders. He can decide to vote and bear the consequences there,” he said.



Details on Chaos



Chaos erupted in Parliament over the court injunction directed at the MP-elect for Assin North James Gyekye Quayson.



Both sides of the House have been in protracted verbal exchanges over the legality or otherwise for the MP-elect to partake in the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



While the NDC MPs insist their the summon was not properly served on the clerk of Parliament who is chairing the sitting, the NPP MPs argue the MP-elect cannot be allowed to vote since the court injunction bars him.



Background



The Cape Coast High Court has granted an injunction against the Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyekye Quayson restraining him from holding himself as NDC MP-elect for the constituency over dual citizenship.



This follows a petition against the MP-elect by one Michael Ankoma-Nimfah, a mason and resident of Assin Bereku.



Giving his ruling on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye said Mr. Quayson was “restrained from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-elect as such until the final determination of the petition.”



Mr Quayson had dismissed the claim when it was earlier brought up by the New Patriotic Party.



The NDC in a statement following the allegation said MP-elect upon a petition presented to the Electoral Commission was invited where he defended himself by providing the needed documents to prove that he has renounced his Canadian Citizenship.



However, the complainant said the MP-elect still held on the Canadian citizenship when he was filing to contest in the December polls.



