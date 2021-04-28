Apologise to Amoako Atta or we expose your mining activities – Atewa Youth to Kate Gyamfua

Politics of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

A group calling itself Concerned Youth of Atiwa West in the Eastern Region has asked the National Women’s Organizer of NPP, Kate Gyamfua, to apologize to the Roads Minister over her claim that the Minister is only fixing roads in his constituency.



The Women's organizer made the claim against Mr. Kwasi Amoako Atta in a radio interview in the Eastern region.



“Tell Amoako Atta that he was not made Roads and Highways Minister because of roads in his Constituency. Look at the number of world-class roads Amoako Atta is constructing in his hometown, Kwabeng and other communities. What have we done wrong in Akwatia and its environs to deserve these bad roads? If you are made road Minister, you must also look at other places to construct the roads,” she said on Akyem Oda-based Ahenkan FM.



She added "I decided to use the Kwabeng road to Akwatia on my return from Kumasi. I was amazed by the road constructed from Anyinam junction to Kwabeng. They were even doing another asphalt overlay on it. I picked mobile phone to tell Amoako Atta that God will punish him if he doesn’t construct our roads in Denkyembuor”.



Addressing the media on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the angry youth-led by conveners Yaw Ofori, a Constituency Communication officer of the NPP and Amoako Richmond, described the statement of the National Women’s Organizer as “hate speech against the good people of Atiwa West and our MP”.



The group alleged Kate Gyamfua has always hated Mr. Amoako Atta for criticizing her mining activities in the area.



“We see her statement as one to court public disaffection towards our MP but no amount of vilification and propaganda against him will succeed and we urge the public to disregard the statement by Madam Kate Gyamfua and her subsequent public denial with the utmost contempt it deserves. We are on this note calling on her to retract and apologize within 24 hours or be ready to park out of our land which she is earnestly destroying”.



The group said the claim by the Women’s Organizer is inaccurate stating that road projects are ongoing across the country.



“100 Kumasi inner roads, 14 km Adenta – Dodowa dual carriageway, 34.9 km Seikwa – Berekum, 209 km Oti Damango-Nakpanduri road, 57 km Wa – Walewale road, Tema -Akosombo road”.



The Youth said Kate Gyamfua “is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the road projects ongoing in Atewa West constituency since her mining heavy-duty cars use the roads daily.



“Madam Kate Gyamfua has over the past ten years been mining in the Atiwa enclave and as at today holds the biggest mining concession in the constituency, and with this can she happily point to any project a community within the constituency has benefitted from her mining company”.



The youth said Kate Gyamfua has subleased her mining concessions to Akwatia indigenes mostly NDC sympathizers neglecting licensed miners from Atiwa West.



“The only benefit that Atiwa West Constituency has received from her mining services were the shooting of a 15-year-old JHS 3 pupil by the company’s security officer and the mysterious death of a young man at your site. It will interest you to know that in 2020 when the deadly coronavirus pumped its ugly head out, in its quest to help curb the spread of the disease in the district, the district health administration in conjunction with the district health committee requested for assistance from her mining company, don’t be surprised that after a year no response has been heard from them”.



