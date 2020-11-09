Politics of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Apologise for saying Eastern Region residents will vote for a goat as candidate - NPP to Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

The Eastern Regional branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to apologize to residents in the region for saying that they will vote for the party even if they should present a goat as a candidate.



The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has slammed the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for taking residents at Akyem Tafo for granted despite the massive support they have received over the years.



He said the NPP believes even if they present a goat with the colours of NPP, the people will still vote for them.



He was addressing artisans and drivers in the area saying the NDC is not discriminatory as compared to the NPP.



Mr. Mahama appealed to the residents to vote for the NDC because it is the only party that has the track record to manage Ghana better.



He promised the youth and better opportunities under the new NDC government.



Reacting to this, the NPP’s regional first vice-chair, Alhaji Omar Bodinga said Mr. Mahyama insulted the residents and must apologize of they will unleash a political protest against him come December 7, 2020.



Addressing the issue on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he hit hard at Mr. Mahama saying he lacks a message for the 2020 polls.



"Candidate John Dramani Mahama is not an ordinary man. He is a former president. We would have forgiven him if he was a party footsoldier of an executive. But he is a former p[resident and should know better. His comments were unfortunate, tribal, insulting nad must apologize, or on December 7, 2020, we will launch a political protest against him.”



He also wants Mr. Mahama to identify candidates in the NPP who are the goat he referred to.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.