Politics of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Apologise for ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafia’ comment – Bawumia to Mahama

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to render an apology to the people of Akyem over his alleged ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’ comment.



The vice president has waded into the ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’ because he believes that it is unfortunate for the former president to lump up a whole tribe with one negative description.



Speaking to the chiefs and people of Gushegu, Dr. Bawumia said John Dramani Mahama cannot win an election with insults and tribal division.



Bawumia’s comment follow President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s claims that Mr. Mahama endorsed a post by MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adingo which described people in Akufo-Addo’s government as ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’ who are looting the state.



Responding to the NPP’s flagbearer, the former President John Dramani Mahama said attempts by President Akufo-Addo to campaign on ethnic lines by accusing him of insulting people from the Akyem tribe will not wash, “I will be the last person to disparage any ethnic group”.



Dr. Bawumia argued that although President Akufo-Addo is an Akyem, he has been instrumental in restoring peace in Dagbon; a fate he said Mr. Mahama and the NDC could not achieve during its tenure.



On his part, the Chief of Gushegu, Abdulai Mahamudu Shitobu, also expressed appreciation to Akufo-Addo for restoring peace after 16 years of conflict.



Naa Shitobu said, there is a need for the people to unite and continue to live in peace to enable them to enjoy more development.



He used the opportunity to appeal for a school bus for the Gushegu Nursing Training college and more resources for the Gushegu Hospital to ensure quality health care delivery.





