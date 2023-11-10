'Apollo' hits Tamale, residents advised to take precautions seriously

Health News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Correspondence from Northern Region:



Seidu Fiter, a public health expert, has advised residents of Tamale to take measures to prevent themselves from catching the new wave of Acute Hemorrhagic Conjunctivitis commonly known as 'apollo' that has hit the Northern Region.



Several people have been infected with Apollo in the Tamale Metropolis, with many opting for self-medication as the area usually sees a rise in Apollo cases around this time of the year when the weather is extremely hot.



Acute Hemorrhagic (Apollo) is a severe form of viral pink eye that could cause eyelid swelling, eye discharge, and bleeding.



In Ghana, Apollo was first detected in 1969 and has since become a perennial problem, spreading during the dry season in the Northern parts of the country.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in Tamale on Friday, November 10, 2023, the health expert advised residents to thoroughly wash their hands with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds to help remove any bacteria or viruses that may be on their hands.



He also advised people to avoid touching or rubbing their eyes to stop the spread of the infection.



He also urged people to properly dispose of tissues and wipes to ensure others

are not exposed to the infection.



“Try to avoid touching or rubbing your eyes, as this can spread the infection from one eye to the other or other people. If you need to use tissues or wipes, make sure to dispose of them properly in a closed bin” he advised.



Seidu Fiter encouraged people to always seek medical attention and not engage in self-medication which he said was dangerous.



He said Apollo comes in several forms, hence the need for residents to seek only professional care, adding that, going to various health facilities can determine the type of Apollo one may be suffering from.



“First of all, Viral or Bacterial Conjunctivitis can affect either one or both eyes. Watery discharge is often seen in Viral Conjunctivitis. In Bacterial Conjunctivitis, a thicker, yellow-green-like discharge is seen. These symptoms are often can be confused with cold or respiratory infection symptoms. However, both of the causes are highly contagious. Therefore care must be taken to prevent it from spreading. You as an individual can’t know this, only a health professional can, therefore, always seek professional care” he noted.