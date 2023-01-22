Apiate explosion: No victim sleeps in a tent - NADMO

General News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator for Prestea Huni-Valley in the Western Region, Mr Francis Abeiku Yankah, has disclosed that no single victim of the Apiate dynamite explosion near Bogoso in the Western Region sleeps in a tent.



According to him, presently, no victim of the deadly explosion sleeps in a tent in the area.



He said even though the place harbouring the victims is not their permanent abode, it is not a tent.



He said through the benevolence of the Minerals Commission and its Board Chairperson, Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi, and the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resource, Benito Owusu-Bio structures have been provided.



In the past three to four months, the victims have been living in permanent structures since they were from the tents at the Roman palace and Golden hotel.



Mr Yankah made this disclosure while speaking on the marking of the one-year anniversary of the explosion at Apeaste on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM.



He said the permanent structures for the victims are about 90 per cent complete while others are about 85 per cent complete and only needed to be roofed.



It is expected that some 200 housing units will be completed for the use of the victims.



He gave the assurance that by the end of this year, the housing units will be completed as the school is also 80 per cent complete and the toilet facility is 90 percent complete.